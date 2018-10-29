Buhari in closed door meeting with Gov-General of Canada, Julie Payette

Pulse.ng logo
Buhari in closed door meeting with Gov-Gen of Canada, Julie Payette

President Muhammadu Buhari (R) with the visiting Canadian Governor General Julie Payette during her visit to the Presidential Villa Abuja.

President Buhari, on Monday, October 29, 2018, held a closed door meeting with the Governor-General of Canada, Julie Payette at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Payette said that she was in Nigeria to meet and celebrate the vibrant youths of the country, according to Vanguard.

“Many opportunities exist to deepen cooperation as you mentioned to me during our conversation there is a lot of room for growth for the bilateral relation between Nigeria and Canada.

“Fortunately, we already have a strong base and we will continue to build on this.

“Nigeria is Canada’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa and as well Nigeria is the largest investor from Africa in Canada.

“The number of Canadian companies doing business here have grown significantly in recent years and we really hope that this delegation would foster even more trading and commerce between our two countries,” she added.

Trade relations

The Governor-General of Canada also pledged to deepen trade relations with Nigeria in the following areas: Trade and Commerce, education, security as well as Science and space technology.

ALSO READ: Buhari fails to submit credential to INEC

Nigeria’s democracy is improving 

On his part, Buhari told Payette that Nigeria's democracy is improving, adding that he was also experienced he evolving strength of democracy.

The President also promised to strengthen the institutions that guarantee free and fair election.

“I emphasise free and fair elections at all times,’’ he said.

 

Julie Payette, an accomplished astronaut is the second Canadian woman to go to space.

She was accompanied on her visit to Nigeria by government officials, parliamentarians and entrepreneurs.

