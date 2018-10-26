news

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Military Board is yet to release his academic qualification documents.

Pesident Buhari stated this in an affidavit submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following his failure to submit document supporting required by the body.

“I am the above named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my Presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of this affidavit,” read the affidavit sworn to by President Buhari.

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Donald Duke (SDP) had submitted their document to the electoral body.

According to Punch, Atiku also attached tax returns indicating that he had paid N10.8 million in tax from 2015 to 2017 while declaring his income within the period as N60.2 million.

Replay of 2014?

Recall that during the buildup to the 2015 general elections, Buhari, a presidential aspirant at the time, failed to present his credentials to INEC.

He blamed the Secretary of the Military Board for holding on to release his credentials.

“All my academic qualifications (documents) as filled in my presidential form, President APC/001/2015, are currently with the Secretary Military Boards as at the time of this affidavit. The affidavit is made in good faith and for record purpose,” Buhari swore in an affidavit.

Over 70 candidates for running for President

So far, over seventy political parties have submitted names of their presidential candidates.

A comprehensive list has been published by INEC on Friday, October 26, 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been affirmed as the candidate of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) at the party's national convention this weekend, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was elected the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

While many believe that next year's election will be closely fought between the candidates of the two leading parties, there are a lot more candidates who will appear on the ballot on February 16, 2019.

Fashola campaigns for Buhari

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday, urged the people of South West to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections to guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023.

The minister stated this at a special Town Hall Meeting on infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed led three other ministers including Fashola, Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu to the town hall meeting.

Fashola said besides the massive investments by the Buhari administration on infrastructure across the country and in South-West in particular, the South west would benefit more politically by voting for Buhari.

The minister, who spoke in Yoruba language and with a proverb said: “Did you know that power is rotating to the South-West after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019?

“Your child cannot surrender her waist for an edifying beads and you will use the bead to decorate another child’s waist.

“A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the South West in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.”

On the performance of the Administration, Fashola said that the government had kept its promises to Nigerians in the three key throngs of security, fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy.