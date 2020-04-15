The president’s personal photographer, Mr Bayo Omoboriowo, confirmed this in a pictorial report in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably learnt that the president was updated on the daily activities of the presidential task force chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The leadership of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 had on April 10 acquainted President Buhari with details of the work being done in line with its mandate towards containing the coronavirus in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had disclosed that as at 11.30 p.m on April 14, there were 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, while 99 had been discharged, with 11 deaths.