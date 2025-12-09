International Breweries Reaffirms Commitment to Responsible Consumption Across Nigeria

#FeaturedPost

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), part of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer and producer of Trophy Lager, Hero Lager, Castle Lite, Budweiser, among others, has reaffirmed its leadership in promoting responsible alcohol consumption through its Cheers to Moderation campaign, an extensive awareness initiative held simultaneously across Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, Ilesa, Sagamu, and Port Harcourt.

The nationwide drive, Cheers to Moderation, themed “Chop Life Like a Boss,” builds on International Breweries’ celebration of Global Beer Responsible Day (GBRD), a global moment dedicated to promoting moderation, smart drinking, and community impact. The initiative reinforces beer as the drink of moderation and showcasing International Breweries’ balanced portfolio, which also includes non-alcoholic beverages.

Across more than 30 bars and Points of Consumption (POCs) in Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, Ilesa, Sagamu, and Port Harcourt, employees engaged consumers directly, sharing practical smart drinking tips and inspiring conversations around responsible enjoyment. Messages such as “Eat food while drinking,” “Sip smart,” “Don’t drive after drinking,” “Alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages,” “No underage drinking,” and “No binge drinking” were shared to encourage moderation and safer social experiences.

L-R: Distributor Developer FCT and Nasarawa, Onyeka Nnabuife; Business Development Representative Abuja, John Ndulue; Business Development Representative Abuja, Harmony Oforji; Government Relations and Public Affairs Manager, International Breweries PLC (IBPLC), Christopher Obi at the 2025 IBPLC Cheers to Moderation activation in Abuja.

Supported by senior leadership and actively driven by employees across its brewery and office locations, the Cheers to Moderation campaign encouraged Nigerians to celebrate responsibly and embrace moderation as a lifestyle, particularly during social gatherings and festive occasions.

Managing Director of International Breweries Plc, Carlos Coutiño, said the campaign’s message underscores the company’s belief that moderation should be a lifestyle choice rather than a perceived restriction. “Our message of moderation is about making informed lifestyle choices. We promote practical, smart-drinking tips to encourage responsible beer consumption while having fun. Chop Life Like a Boss speaks to enjoying oneself but remaining in control - like a boss,” he said.

L-R: Ethics and Compliance Manager, Oluwatosin Odebode; Business Unit Safety Specialist, Ifekandu Orakwe; Trade Marketing Manager, Leo Onwuegbuzie; Communications and Sustainability Manager, Damian Igwe; Employee Relations Manager, David Popoola, and Business Development Representative Lagos Island, International Breweries PLC (IBPLC), Oluwadamilola Kolawole, at the 2025 IBPLC Cheers to Moderation activation in Lagos.

Communications and Sustainability Manager, International Breweries PLC, Damian Igwe, noted that the campaign aligns with International Breweries’ broader vision of driving behavioural change through smart drinking advocacy and community engagement. “At International Breweries, we recognise that responsible consumption is central to sustainable growth. Our initiatives, ranging from retailer training to partnerships with regulators and Road Safety agencies, reflect our commitment to ensuring that every celebration is enjoyed responsibly. Promoting moderation is part of how we contribute to safer, healthier communities,” she said.

Over the years, the company has implemented several high-impact programmes designed to deepen public understanding of moderation and foster responsible drinking habits. Through its Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) initiative, supported by the AB InBev Foundation, International Breweries has trained more than 20,000 stakeholders in the hospitality sector across Lagos and Rivers States. The training equips bartenders and retailers to promote responsible service and discourage harmful practices such as binge drinking and sales to minors or pregnant women.

L-R: Packaging Process Operator, Nyenke Charles; Energy & Fluid Specialist, Aniekan Edem Asuquo; Safety Facilitator, Alfred Okpanuwo; Clinic Assistant, Peace Edem, and Corporate Affairs Manager, International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) Port Harcourt Brewery, Helen Chimezie at the 2025 IBPLC Cheers to Moderation activation in PH.

The company has also championed the Don’t Drink and Drive campaign in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Beer Sectoral Group (BSG), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). The initiative combines public education with community engagement to discourage drunk driving and promote safety on Nigeria’s roads.

In addition, the Big & Bold Smart Drinking Campaign continues to reshape social norms around alcohol through market sensitisation, consumer education, and advocacy, reaching many Nigerians each year. The campaign also raises awareness among expectant mothers about the importance of avoiding alcohol during pregnancy.

Through the Retailer Development Programme (GRIT), over 1,000 bar owners have been trained and empowered with both business and responsible service skills, boosting retail capability, supporting livelihoods, and strengthening responsible trade practices across communities.

Trade Marketing Manager, Leo Onwuegbuzie, described moderation as a value that defines how consumers can truly “chop life” responsibly. “Just as too much of anything; food, water, or work can be harmful, excessive drinking has its downsides. Balance is key, and that’s what we advocate: have fun, but stay in control,” he said.

As part of AB InBev’s global commitment to smart drinking, International Breweries has adopted the company’s pioneering voluntary guidance labelling initiative across its Nigerian portfolio. The labels carry clear messages on responsible consumption, legal drinking age, and health guidance such as avoiding alcohol during pregnancy, empowering consumers to make informed choices and reinforcing the company’s leadership in promoting moderation and a culture of smart drinking.

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) is a proud part of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer with over 500 brands. As part of a global brand, International Breweries has a dream of bringing people together for a Future with More Cheers through the building of great brands that stand the test of time using the finest natural ingredients.