Buhari returns to Abuja after medical check-up in London

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president, after a brief welcoming ceremony at the airport, boarded a presidential helicopter that conveyed him to the Presidential Villa.

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after successful medical check-up in the United Kingdom. (Bashir Ahmad/Twitter)

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after successful medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some presidential aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4.45 p.m.

Those at the airport to welcome the president included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others were the service chiefs, acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides.

NAN reports that the president, after a brief welcoming ceremony at the airport, boarded a presidential helicopter that conveyed him to the Presidential Villa.

President Buhari had on March 30 departed Abuja for London, United Kingdom, for routine medical check-up.

