BREAKING: Buhari extends old N200 notes validity by 60 days
Buhari announced the development in his nationwide address on Thursday.
The President announced this in his nationwide address on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
He said, “To further ease the supply pressures, particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender.”
Details later…
