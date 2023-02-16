ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Buhari extends old N200 notes validity by 60 days

Bayo Wahab

Buhari announced the development in his nationwide address on Thursday.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and President Muhammadu Buhari during the unveiling of the redesigned naira notes. (Daily Trust)
CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and President Muhammadu Buhari during the unveiling of the redesigned naira notes. (Daily Trust)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The President announced this in his nationwide address on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

He said, “To further ease the supply pressures, particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender.”

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Buhari extends old N200 notes validity by 60 days

BREAKING: Buhari extends old N200 notes validity by 60 days

Naira protest: Obaseki calls for calm as CBN resolves cash crunch

Naira protest: Obaseki calls for calm as CBN resolves cash crunch

Kebbi provides N1.1bn palliative to cushion currency, fuel scarcity

Kebbi provides N1.1bn palliative to cushion currency, fuel scarcity

Don’t help bandits to swap old naira notes —  Gov Masari warns Katsina residents

Don’t help bandits to swap old naira notes —  Gov Masari warns Katsina residents

FEC approves electronic cargo tracking scheme for Nigeria

FEC approves electronic cargo tracking scheme for Nigeria

Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara

Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara

Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today

Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today

Naira crisis: FG called governors for out-of-court settlement - El-Rufai

Naira crisis: FG called governors for out-of-court settlement - El-Rufai

Lagos REC will not be redeployed, INEC insists

Lagos REC will not be redeployed, INEC insists

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline