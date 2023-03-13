ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election for unprecedented 3rd term

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election for a third five-year term as President and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China.

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping
President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping

According to the Nigerian leader, under the leadership of President Xi, relations between China and Nigeria, which dates back to 1971 when both countries formally established diplomatic ties, have expanded rapidly on bilateral trade and strategic cooperation.

He, therefore, expressed the hope that the future outlook of the strategic partnership with China would continue to blossom in leaps and bounds in the areas of military, political, trade, finance, oil and gas relations.

The president also expressed the belief that such partnership would include cooperation in the telecommunications, agriculture, infrastructure development, and manufacturing sectors.

Buhari wished the government and people of China continued peace, progress, and prosperity under the able and trusted leadership of President Xi.

