Buhari congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election for unprecedented 3rd term

According to the Nigerian leader, under the leadership of President Xi, relations between China and Nigeria, which dates back to 1971 when both countries formally established diplomatic ties, have expanded rapidly on bilateral trade and strategic cooperation.

He, therefore, expressed the hope that the future outlook of the strategic partnership with China would continue to blossom in leaps and bounds in the areas of military, political, trade, finance, oil and gas relations.

The president also expressed the belief that such partnership would include cooperation in the telecommunications, agriculture, infrastructure development, and manufacturing sectors.