Buhari congratulates Human Activist, Richard Akinnola on 60th birthday

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity issued the President’s congratulatory message in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari calls Gen. Yakubu Gowon(rtd) to condole him for his loss play

President Buhari calls Gen. Yakubu Gowon(rtd) to condole him for his loss

(Presidency)

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with journalist, human rights and pro-democracy activist, Richard Akinnola, on his 60 birthday.

President Buhari joined family, friends and colleagues of the journalist, the media and civil society in celebrating the landmark age, which he had dedicated to the service of God, country and humanity.

He commended the uncompromising posture of the activist in always telling the truth to leaders, insisting on propriety and regularly mobilising to safeguard the sanctity of human rights and the integrity of the nation.

The President reaffirmed that the democracy that the country had been enjoying was borne out of the sacrifices and forthrightness of individuals like Akinnola.

According to him, Akinnola has not relented in fighting for good governance and ensuring that democracy transcends elections to include a lifestyle of respect, dignity and accountability in Nigeria.

He extolled Akinnola’s magnanimity in setting up a foundation, Richard Akinnola Foundation, which catered for the underprivileged and families of journalists.

President prayed that the almighty God would grant Akinnola “longer life, good health and prosperity as he continues serving the country.’’

