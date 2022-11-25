RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condoles with family of Gospel musician, Sammie Okposo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja sympathised with family, friends, and professional associates of renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

Buhari commiserated with the Christian community, particularly Okposo’s colleagues in gospel music and the younger generation, who had over the years identified with his elevating style of praise and worship.

The president noted the unique platform of worship created by Okposo, Okposo Praise Party, his creative contributions to the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, and the inspiring role he played in grooming talents and mentoring them to stardom.

Buhari prayed for the repose of the musician’s soul, urging the family to find solace in his investments of love.

