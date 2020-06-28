In a condolence message issued in Abuja on his behalf by one of his spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu, the president commiserated with the family of the deceased, Nigerian Bar Association and Body of Benchers, over the demise of the legal luminary.

He said the late Chief Judge made a remarkable impact on the state, his chosen profession and community, with clear evidence that his death would create a huge gap in the judiciary.

Buhari, who said Ajana’s brilliant legal career would always remain a reference point, urged family and associates of the deceased to find comfort in prayers and acceptance of the will of God.

The president prayed that Almoght God would grant the soul of the departed, a peaceful rest.