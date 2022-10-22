RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari commiserates with ex-senate president, David Mark over son’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says he shares in the pain of loss with former senate president, Sen. David Mark and his family, following the passing of his eldest son, Tunde Mark.

Senator David Mark
He noted that the deceased had over many years, worked with his father, supporting and holding various responsibilities as a public servant.

Buhari affirmed that the outpouring of testimonies of Tunde’s humility, simplicity, and large-heartedness clearly showed his love and service to humanity.

He, therefore, urged Mark and his family to find solace in the good works of the departed.

The President prayed that the almighty God would comfort Mark and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

