The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conflict has in the past 24 hours led to a yet to be ascertained number of deaths and arson attacks in the area.

It was gathered that so far, there have been claims and counter claims as to who restarted the killings and arson between neighbouring Nsadop and the Boje communities.

While the cause of the mayhem is still unclear, Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, noted that `no dispute or grievance is worth the violent snatching away of another person’s life.

“Nigerians must learn to live peacefully with one another and seek less brutish means of resolving conflicts. Our country does not need another war,’’ he said.

The President lauded the intervention of security agencies with a view to bringing an end to the crisis.

He also called on the Cross River State government and the Boki local government authorities to immediately look into the crisis.

He the state government to ensure that “this unfortunate situation is resolved both in the short and long terms’