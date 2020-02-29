Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, who confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Friday night, said the suspension followed numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He said already the NSA had been directed to set up a Caretaker Committee to look into the activities of the programme.

According to him, part of the Committee’s task is to ensure that allocated resources are properly utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region, and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.

”The President has also directed that the Caretaker Committee set up to review the programme should oversee the running of the programme henceforth, with a view to ensuring that government objectives are achieved,” Adesina further disclosed.