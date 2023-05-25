The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari approves multi-billion naira power projects in Daura, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The final FEC meeting of the Buhari administration approved many projects.

President Muhammadu Buhari has less than a week left in office [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari has less than a week left in office [Presidency]

Recommended articles

He said, "The Council approved the award of contract for the engineering procurement, construction and financing on the implementation of 330 KV and 132 kV line transmission lines and 33 KV, 11 KV and 400 PE distribution line project under phase 1 of the presidential power initiatives."

He revealed that the project was awarded in favour of two contractors in the sum total of $581.6 million, inclusive of 7.5%, at the prevailing exchange rate with a period of completion of 36 months as indicated.

"The recipient companies for lot one, from DL from Benin and Enugu DISCOS, Messes SLD electric.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Then, Lot DM 3 Abuja, Jos, Kano, Kaduna DISCOS, Messrs China civil engineering construction cooperation totalling a distance of around 13,000 kilometres for the two LOT and it has been graciously approved by council," he added.

The minister also disclosed that the Council approved the award of a contract for the construction of a 750 kilowatt solar PV power plant at the headquarters of where TCN is also situated in the sum of ₦‎1.6 billion with a completion period of six months.

He said, "Council also approved routine maintenance for the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

"The council approved a contract for the upgrading of the substation in Potiskum town in Yobe State with 132 power transformers.

"It is an existing substation, which has been there for a very long time with only one transformer and it serves a lot of areas around Potiskum.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is the largest town in the state with a very huge population and is the hub for commerce and transportation.

"So, with this upgrade, Potiskum will become a hub for electricity transmission and distribution.

"The other component of it is the line bringing additional line from Damaturu. Before now, the line is coming from Gombe, which is over 200 kilometres. It is a 132 single line coming into Potiskum to power the substation.

"So, having now 330 substitutions in Damaturu, that makes it easier and more prudent to take electricity from Damaturu to Potiskum over a distance of 120 kilometres. Because the longer you take the electricity on a 132 line, you get low quality of electricity."

The minister also stated that the Council approved the construction of two by 60 MBA and 132 lines transmission substations at Sapade in Ogun, at a total cost of a foreign component $10.2 million and local component of ₦3.3 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The third one is the supply and installation of 33 KV substation equipment at Emirate Katsina State, in favour of eases Power Deal Construction limited in the sum of ₦4 billion," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Buhari approves multi-billion naira power projects in Daura, others

Buhari approves multi-billion naira power projects in Daura, others

Nigerians can now get debit ATM cards that double as NIN cards from banks

Nigerians can now get debit ATM cards that double as NIN cards from banks

Biden's Presidential Delegation arrive Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration

Biden's Presidential Delegation arrive Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration

House of Reps accuses 30 oil companies of cheating Nigeria with tax evasion

House of Reps accuses 30 oil companies of cheating Nigeria with tax evasion

Outgoing Buhari approves appointment of new rector for Bauchi Fedpoly

Outgoing Buhari approves appointment of new rector for Bauchi Fedpoly

Oba Akiolu's reign has brought peace, unity to Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Oba Akiolu's reign has brought peace, unity to Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Tinubu will make Nigeria 'the envy of other nations' - Senator Gaya

Tinubu will make Nigeria 'the envy of other nations' - Senator Gaya

Amosun explains why Dangote refinery project failed in Ogun, says Abiodun lied

Amosun explains why Dangote refinery project failed in Ogun, says Abiodun lied

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration