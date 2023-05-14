British school hails FG for investigating First Bank for alleged forgery

The school alleged that some managing directors of First Bank, as well as three others, entered into the agreement without the consent of the proprietor of WBS.

Francis Nwufoh, the Chief Executive Officer, WBS, said this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, specifically commending the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Nwufoh commended the steps taken by the justice ministry, by charging all the accused to the FCT High Court, where Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie is presiding.

He said the accused were to be arraigned on April 27, but they did not turn up, and so the case was rescheduled for May 8, for their arraignment.

Nwufoh said: “While we were expecting the defendants to be docked, the director for public prosecution applied that his office has asked for further investigation, and that the matter should be discontinued.

“While I applaud that move by the ministry, I would like to inform the ministry and the general public that I have first-hand knowledge of the entire exercise.

“I proudly volunteer to provide relevant information to the DPP or any panel set up to further investigate the heinous crimes committed by First Bank against the Whiteplains British School.”

Nwufoh therefore called on the Justice Ministry continue the suit by taking an adjournment, as the facts of the matter were handy and could be provided at all times.

