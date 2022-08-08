RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Ima Elijah

The results have been released 45 days after the last paper.

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)
WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan made the disclosure on Monday, August 08, 2022, while speaking at a media briefing.

According to him, the results were released 45 days after the last paper.

Recall that the examination held for six weeks from May 16 to June 23, 2022.

Details soon…

Ima Elijah

