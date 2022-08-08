BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results
The results have been released 45 days after the last paper.
WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan made the disclosure on Monday, August 08, 2022, while speaking at a media briefing.
According to him, the results were released 45 days after the last paper.
Recall that the examination held for six weeks from May 16 to June 23, 2022.
Details soon…
