ADVERTISEMENT
Bolanle Raheem: Court rejects 'no-case' plea for ASP Vandi in murder charge

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court dismissed Vandi’s “no-case” application, ruling that there is enough evidence to link him to the crime.

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

A Lagos High Court has rejected the “no-case’’ submission filed by ASP Drambi Vandi, who is accused of shooting Lagos-based lawyer Barrister Omobolanle Raheem on December 25, 2022.

Vandi pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. Vandi's counsel had argued that the evidence presented by the prosecution witnesses did not link Vandi to the crime.

However, Presiding Justice Ibironke Harrison dismissed Vandi’s submission, stating that the prosecution had presented enough oral and documentary evidence linking Vandi to the crime.

“The prosecution has established a prima facie case requiring some explanation by the defendant,” she said.

“The only real issue now is whether a prima facie case has been made by the prosecution and not whether it has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.”

Justice Harrison also ruled that the evidence of the defendant, who is the only other eyewitness and is yet to testify before the court, would provide insight into what happened on December 25, 2022.

Prosecution came ready: Before the prosecution closed its case on February 15, it called 11 witnesses, including eight police officers, some of whom are colleagues of the defendant, two eyewitnesses, and a pathologist.

The prosecution led by Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) had established sufficient oral and documentary evidence linking Vandi to the crime.

What next?: The case was adjourned until May 16 for the defendant to open his defence.

Gbenga, Raheem's husband and eyewitness to the incident, recounted that the family had started their day like many other Nigerians, by attending a Christmas Day service at their church.

They had gone to church in a car, accompanied by Raheem's nieces and nephews. As they were on their way back from church, they were stopped by a team of police officers at a checkpoint located under the Ajah Bridge in Lagos.

While complying with the order to park the car, Vandi, one of the police officers, shot Raheem at close range, as reported by Gbenga.

Gbenga immediately rushed his wife to a nearby hospital, but the staff was unable to provide the necessary medical attention. He then transferred her to Grandville Hospital in Ajah, but the doctors there confirmed her death upon arrival.

Representative Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro of Eti-Osa constituency, has moved a motion to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of Barrister Raheem, and prosecute the officers involved with a view to getting justice, and to stop officers from taking alcohol while on duty. READ MORE

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

