Bolanle Raheem: Obanikoro moves motion to stop officers drinking on duty

What happened: Pulse had reported that the shooting of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, took place on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The deceased, a pregnant woman, was returning home with her family on Christmas Day when an officer attached to Ajiwe police station in Ajah, Lagos, shot and killed her.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism, and the Lagos police command has detained an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and two other officers.

What Obanikoro said: Obanikoro, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, speaking to the House of Representatives, at the house of assembly in Abuja.

"On Sunday December 25th 2022 Mrs Raheem and her family when returning from church, when they were over in Ajah area by officers of the Nigerian police.

"Without any altercation, one of the officers, ESP Drambi Vandi aimed at and pulled his trigger, killing Mrs Raheem on the spot, who was 7 months pregnant with twins.

"Concerned that the same incident happened earlier in the month, 7th of December to be precise, by officers from the same Ajiwe police station, gunned down a young man by the name Gafaru Buraimoh, on which sparked a bit of civic unrest.

"Mr Speaker worried that this type of occurrence happens often across Nigeria and that the officers usually get away with shooting and killing innocent citizens we swore to protect.

"Mr Speaker our prayer is that we have a 1-minute silence in honour of the victims in the month of December, and that an immediate investigation be carried out to get justice for the victims.

"Mr Speaker police officers should be banned from consuming alcohol and other substances that is capable of inhibiting their sense of ability to carry out their duties judiciously last name is that there should be a zero tolerance policy to misconduct or misbehaviour the Nigeria police act."