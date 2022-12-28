ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bolanle Raheem: Obanikoro moves motion to stop officers drinking on duty

Ima Elijah

"Mr Speaker police officers should be banned from consuming alcohol and other substances that is capable of inhibiting their sense of ability to carry out their duties..."

Ibrahim Obanikoro (BBC)
Ibrahim Obanikoro (BBC)

Representative Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro of Eti-Osa constituency, has moved a motion to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of Barrister Bolanle Raheem, and prosecute the officers involved with a view to getting justice, and to stop officers from taking alcohol while on duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

What happened: Pulse had reported that the shooting of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, took place on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The deceased, a pregnant woman, was returning home with her family on Christmas Day when an officer attached to Ajiwe police station in Ajah, Lagos, shot and killed her.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism, and the Lagos police command has detained an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and two other officers.

What Obanikoro said: Obanikoro, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, speaking to the House of Representatives, at the house of assembly in Abuja.

"On Sunday December 25th 2022 Mrs Raheem and her family when returning from church, when they were over in Ajah area by officers of the Nigerian police.

"Without any altercation, one of the officers, ESP Drambi Vandi aimed at and pulled his trigger, killing Mrs Raheem on the spot, who was 7 months pregnant with twins.

"Concerned that the same incident happened earlier in the month, 7th of December to be precise, by officers from the same Ajiwe police station, gunned down a young man by the name Gafaru Buraimoh, on which sparked a bit of civic unrest.

"Mr Speaker worried that this type of occurrence happens often across Nigeria and that the officers usually get away with shooting and killing innocent citizens we swore to protect.

"Mr Speaker our prayer is that we have a 1-minute silence in honour of the victims in the month of December, and that an immediate investigation be carried out to get justice for the victims.

"Mr Speaker police officers should be banned from consuming alcohol and other substances that is capable of inhibiting their sense of ability to carry out their duties judiciously last name is that there should be a zero tolerance policy to misconduct or misbehaviour the Nigeria police act."

What you should know: Gafaru Buraimoh, was killed on Tuesday, December 07, 2022, after a stray bullet allegedly fired by a police officer hit him during an incident around Ajah axis.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop

Cross River Senator withdraws case against APC, vows to work for Tinubu

Cross River Senator withdraws case against APC, vows to work for Tinubu

Lawyer's murder: Reps move to ban alcohol consumption by Police officers

Lawyer's murder: Reps move to ban alcohol consumption by Police officers

Nigeria has only 250 kidney specialists – Nephrologist

Nigeria has only 250 kidney specialists – Nephrologist

Reps approve Buhari’s N819.54bn loan request for capital projects

Reps approve Buhari’s N819.54bn loan request for capital projects

IGP recommends officer’s suspension for shooting, killing Lagos lawyer

IGP recommends officer’s suspension for shooting, killing Lagos lawyer

Tinubu asks court to dismiss suit challenging his candidacy

Tinubu asks court to dismiss suit challenging his candidacy

Bolanle Raheem: Obanikoro moves motion to stop officers drinking on duty

Bolanle Raheem: Obanikoro moves motion to stop officers drinking on duty

Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards

Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections