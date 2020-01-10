Barely three days after Boko Haram insurgents killed 20 soldiers in Borno State, the terrorists have reportedly kidnapped two policemen and four soldiers along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

The insurgents were said to have attacked the security officers in an ambush near Auno village on Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

According to TheCable, the insurgents, who appeared in military uniform, mounted a roadblock on the highway with three vans before taking away the hostages who were returning from a short break.

A source who spoke to the online news platform said, “Four military men were abducted in an 18 seater bus while two other policemen were abducted in a Gulf car.”

However, The Nigerian Army authorities have not reacted to the abduction of the officers.