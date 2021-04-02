The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says a fighter jet that went missing this week might have crashed.

An Alpha-Jet aircraft (NAF475) lost radar contact while providing support for ground troops during a routine counterinsurgency mission against Boko Haram on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

In an update on Friday, April 2, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said intelligence indicates the aircraft possibly crashed.

He said the cause of the crash remains unknown, but that the Force is still searching for the two pilots on board with surveillance aircraft and ground troops.

The pilots were identified as Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

"At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued," he said.

Seven personnel of the Force died in February when an aircraft crashed in Abuja after reporting engine failure.

The aircraft had been on its way to Niger State to help in the rescue efforts of school students kidnapped by bandits.