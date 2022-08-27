Board approves promotion of 5,010 NSCDC personnel

Audi said that the promotion was part of an effort to improve the welfare and conditions of service for officers and men of the Corps.

He said that it was imperative for dedicated and deserving personnel to be promoted according to increased productivity and development of manpower.

Audi said that from a total of 5,010 upgraded personnel, 4,494 were promoted while 516 got upgraded by conversion.

Five hundred and sixteen personnel were ungraded by conversation to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corps II (ASC II).

A breakdown of the promotion showed that a total of 116 Assistant Commandants of Corps (ACC) got promoted to the rank of Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC).

“362 Chief Superintendents of Corps (CSC) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC).

“399 Superintendents of Corps (SC) were moved to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC).

“550 Deputy Superintendents of Corps (DSC) got promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Corps,” it read.

A further breakdown stated that, 888 Assistant Superintendents of Corps I (ASC I) were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Corps (DSC).

“1191 Assistant Superintendents of Corps II (ASC II) got promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corps (I).

“988 Inspectors of Corps II (IC II) were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Corps II (ASC II),” he stated.

The CG charged the newly promoted officers to justify their promotion by contributing to the growth of the Corps through handwork, renewed zeal, vigour, loyalty to service and patriotism to the nation.

Odumosu appreciated the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who is the Chairman of the board for his unwavering support to the NSCDC.