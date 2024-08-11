ADVERTISEMENT
Bloody weekend in Sokoto as bandits kill soldiers, burn patrol vans

Nurudeen Shotayo

The bandits reportedly ambushed the soldiers who were on patrol duty along the Kukurau-Bangi road on Saturday.

An illustrative photo of Nigerian soldiers carrying a fallen colleague.

The incident was confirmed by a lawmaker representing Gudu at the state House of Assembly, Yahya Gudu.

According to Gudu, the daredevil bandits accosted the soldiers and burnt down their patrol vehicles along the Kukurau-Bangi road on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

“Yes it is true, some gunmen ambushed soldiers on patrol along Kukurau-Bangi road on Saturday and killed four of them while two others were injured. They also burnt down their patrol vehicles,” he said.

While describing the attack as disheartening, the lawmaker said reinforcement had been sent to the area after the state Governor, Ahmed Aliyu was notified.

Commenting on the development, a resident who craved anonymity, said the marauding bandits were seen driving through the area on 20 motorcycles.

He said though the assailants didn't kill or kidnap anybody in the community, they laid an ambush for the soldiers and killed four of them.

Each motorcycle was carrying two well-armed bandits. They didn’t touch or kidnap anybody in our community. They just passed and the next thing we heard were sounds of gunshots.

“It was later that, we discovered they laid an ambush for the security operatives patrolling the area and killed four of them. Their bodies were later recovered by their colleagues and carried away.

“About a week ago, the bandits while pursuing vigilantes, killed seven persons in our community. They are still in that bush. There is a stream where they meet and discuss every day. We used to tell security operatives about their presence but they have not been responsive. Maybe because the bandits are using more sophisticated weapons,” he said.

