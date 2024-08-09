Over 30 dead in Benue militia clash, more bodies still being recovered

Matthew Aboh, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism stated this while addressing newsmen on Friday in Makurdi. Aboh said that adequate security has been deployed to the area to restore order.

The commissioner said a total of 30 bodies were recovered after the attack, adding that more bodies were still being recovered in the bushes. He blamed the killings on the battle for supremacy between the local militias within the area.

“I was informed yesterday night through the telephone that bandits were attacking and killing people at Ayati village.

“Today I confirmed that the number of persons killed as I talk to you was 30. They are still recovering corpses in the bushes so the number is yet to be ascertained.

“In Ayati village what I heard is that one of the bandits’ maternal village is Ayati and the other one’s maternal village is Tine-nune, Mbatyem.

“All of them are tough and fighting themselves. So anytime any one goes to the maternal village of the other and kills people the other will retaliate. So it is reprisal upon reprisal attacks,” he said.

However, a resident of Ukum who spoke on condition of anonymity, who didn’t want to be named for fear of being attacked, said over 50 corpses were recovered.

When contacted, SP Sewuese Anene, Public Relations Officer, Police Command in Benue, confirmed the attack through a text message.

