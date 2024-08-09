Gov Alia expresses sadness over fresh 'unprovoked attacks' in Benue

Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Friday, condemned the new wave of attacks.

The governor, who expressed worry over the attack on unarmed innocent citizens by armed bandits, said that such heinous acts have continued in the state despite the strong security presence.

He, however, makes a firm determination to continue to use lawful procedures to protect Benue people, particularly Ukum, which has been on the front lines of attacks lately.

Alia called on security agencies to improve their surveillance and ensure that vulnerable communities were not left unguarded.

The governor condoled with the families that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate attack and prayed to God to comfort them.