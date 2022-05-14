RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The protesters took to the streets to press for the release of the suspects involved in the brutal killing of Deborah over an alleged blasphemous comment.

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers. (TheNewsNigeria)
Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers. (TheNewsNigeria)

Palpable tension gripped some parts of Sokoto State on Saturday when some angry residents flooded the streets to protest the arrest of suspects involved in the killing of Deborah Samuel over an alleged blasphemy.

Recommended articles

Deborah, a 200-Level student of Sheri Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was gruesomely killed by her fellow students who accused her of making disparaging comment about the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (PBUH).

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as, “Release our Muslim brothers”, Muslims Are Not Terrorists”, among others, Daily Trust reported.

In anticipation of the protests, security operatives were deployed to strategic places in the area including the Palace of Sultan of Sokoto, to forestall any breakdown of peace.

The protest comes hours after the governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal had a meeting with religious leaders to douse the growing tension.

It all started when the deceased student posted a voice message on the school WhatsApp group cautioning his colleagues to stop spamming the platform with religious posts.

Deborah, a Christian indigene of Kebbi state, was later accused by her friends of abusing Prophet Muhammad and they pounced on her at the school premises.

“The college security personnel had to intervened by whisking her to their office but they were overwhelmed by students, who later killed her and set her body ablaze,” a source told the newspaper.

The issue has generated a lot of angry reactions on social as many Nigerians condemned the extra-judicial killing.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers

Insecurity eroding NYSC objective – Olubadan

Insecurity eroding NYSC objective – Olubadan

383 blind candidates sit for 2022 UTME – Official

383 blind candidates sit for 2022 UTME – Official

Blasphemy: Arrest killers of Deborah- NASFAT Chief Missioner tells govt

Blasphemy: Arrest killers of Deborah- NASFAT Chief Missioner tells govt

I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku

I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku

2023 presidency: Ahmad Lawan appoints Iyke Ekeoma as campaign spokesman

2023 presidency: Ahmad Lawan appoints Iyke Ekeoma as campaign spokesman

ASUU strike has worsened drug abuse – Gov Obaseki

ASUU strike has worsened drug abuse – Gov Obaseki

2023: Concerned Ondo APC members raise alarm over looming crisis

2023: Concerned Ondo APC members raise alarm over looming crisis

Kano Deputy Speaker, others dump APC for Kwankwaso's NNPP

Kano Deputy Speaker, others dump APC for Kwankwaso's NNPP

Trending

Real reason we’ve not released UTME 2022 results – JAMB Registrar

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don (NAN)

Blasphemy: Buhari reacts to killing of Deborah in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)

No respite for students as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks

No respite for undergraduates as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks.