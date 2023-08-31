Bi-Courtney says MMA2 terminal ready for regional flight operations

Bi-Courtney’s Head of Operations, Blessing Ewah, made the disclosure during the regional facility tour with newsmen at the terminal in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Ministerial Committee on Airport Security in 2016, had certified the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), fit for the commencement of regional operations.

In April 2023, the Chairman of BASL, Dr Wale Babalakin, had stated that in spite of the terminal being granted approval by the Federal Government, there were still delays in starting regional operations from the MMA2.

Ewah said the company had complied with all regulatory requirements by clearly separating domestic from regional passengers and providing facilities for security and facilitation agencies such as immigration, quarantine officials, among others.

The official said all the agencies, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), had assessed and approved the facilities after all necessary requirements were met, wondering why operations were yet to begin.

“We have invested over N600 million in the facilities for this operation and we have not recouped one naira since it all started in 2014.

“We are actually ready, the terminal is ready, gates 5 and 6 have been dedicated for regional flights.

“We were shocked because the MMA2 terminal was built to provide services for both regional and domestic passengers, but it is presently underutilised.

“We had already spent several millions of naira to acquire the state-of-the-art facilities in preparation for regional flight operations.

“However, the inconsistency in government policy despite the approval, had prevented it from using the facilities,” he said.

Ewah added the MMA2 is the foremost terminal in the country, adding that the best architects were engaged to design it.

The operations manager said everything requested and required for regional operations were carried out in the best standards.

According to him, regional operations could commence this year due to the infrastructure in place.

