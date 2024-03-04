ADVERTISEMENT
Betty still goes by Ondo Gov's wife on Instagram 2 months after Akeredolu's death

Bayo Wahab

Betty Akeredolu ceased to be recognised as the Wife of the State Governor after Lucky Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as he new Governor of Ondo State.

Late Rotimi Akeredolu and his Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu [PM News]
Late Rotimi Akeredolu and his Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu [PM News]

The widow of the late governor, who has over 5000 followers on her official Instagram page maintains her former title on the social media platform as she retains her bio which describes her as Wife of the Governor, Ondo State.

The header of her Instagram page also carries a website dedicated to the activities of her former office as the First Lady of the state, but the website leads nowhere.

A screenshot of Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu's Instagram header.
A screenshot of Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu's Instagram header. Pulse Nigeria
Following the death of her husband on December 27, 2023, she ceased to be recognised as the Wife of the State Governor as Lucky Aiyedatiwa was sworn in shortly after Akeredolu’s death was announced.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the governor’s office in Akure conferred the number one citizen title on the former deputy governor, with his wife, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, automatically becoming the First Lady of the state.

Meanwhile, ahead of the November governorship election in the state, the former first lady controversially blasted her late husband’s niece, Funke Akeredolu-Aruna, for supporting Aiyedatiwa.

On her Instagram page on Monday, March 4, 2024, the 70-year-old widow called out Akeredolu-Aruna, describing her as a ‘bloody serpent.’

She wrote, “Behold the face of Aketi’s niece, Funke Akeredolu Aruna, the former deputy chief protocol to Aketi, shamelessly parades as ‘I am lucky’ Bloody serpent! Time will tell if she is truly lucky!”

The former first lady put out the post 10 days after her controversial tributes to her late husband.

In the tribute, the widow threw shades at the people who criticised Akeredolu for showering her with love and affection during his lifetime.

Bayo Wahab

