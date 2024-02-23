They're angry a Yoruba man can love his Igbo wife - Akeredolu's widow fires critics

In a moving tribute she penned for her late husband, Akeredolu strongly criticised some people whose names she refused to mention.

Betty is an Igbo woman from Imo State, and she received some flak from some people of Yoruba stock after her husband's death. While some critics insinuated that she caused her husband's death, others used the situation to promote their disapproval of interethnic marriage.

Despite the hordes of uncharitable remarks directed at her, the Governor's widow has maintained silence all along while mourning her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she has decided to use the occasion of the burial ceremony to fire back at the critics.

Akeredolu's remains were buried in a ceremony attended by APC chieftains and top government dignitaries in Ondo State on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, Betty opened her tribute by first expressing how her husband's death has left her alone to deal with criticisms and mockery from "friends and adversaries.”

"Darlin,.. It's me, your adorable Betty. You just left me. Just like that!

"It hurts. Badly, it hurts. Now alone to face all manners of mockery from the so-called friends and adversaries alike,"

ADVERTISEMENT

"Not a few lashed out that you were a weakling because you loved me," she stated.

While commending the courage and audacity of her husband, Betty laughed off insinuations by critics that the deceased's love for her made him a weak man.

She noted that the critics were infuriated that Akeredolu could love his wife, "who is Igbo," as much as he did, blaming their worldview on the unpleasant experience they had growing up with their parents.

"A bego! Can an Amotekun generalssimo be a weakling? Mbanuu! It doesn't add up nau. Haba!

"By the way, do they know what love is? I don't think so.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their homes, while growing up they saw their mothers trampled upon as doormats. Beaten up like punchbags.

"They copied the template and treated their wives as pieces of furniture that can be easily discarded as trash. And in many instances, the subjugation was garnished with beatings while the community looked the other way and remained unperturbed as gender-based violence reigned supreme nationwide.

"In civilised climes, if you beat your wife, jail awaits you even if you are a Governor.

"They marvel that a Nigerian man can love his wife. To them na only Oyibo man dey love.

"They are infuriated that a Yoruba man can love his wife who is Igbo. How can? Igbo lasan, lasan!

ADVERTISEMENT

"To them na only Oyibo man dey love.

"Na love at first sight brought us together, biko. No be juju! Na love make me cross the Niger.

"That love at first sight turned out to be true and pure. And you were proud to say it. You were proud to show it.

"You were even prouder to tell the people of Ondo State and beyond that, we were a team. You were audacious to tell your people that "you voted for one but got two".