Akeredolu’s widow slams her husband’s niece for supporting Aiyedatiwa

The former first lady posted a picture of Akeredolu-Aruna on her Instagram page on Monday, March 4, 2024, calling her a ‘bloody serpent.’

The social media post by the wife of the former governor suggested that Akeredolu-Aruna, who was deputy chief protocol to her late husband should not be seen supporting Aiyedatiwa ahead of the upcoming governorship election in the state.

“Behold the face of Aketi’s niece, Funke Akeredolu Aruna, the former deputy chief protocol to Aketi, shamelessly parades as ‘I am lucky’ Bloody serpent! Time will tell if she is truly lucky!”, she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is coming 10 days after the ex-first lady, in her tributes to her late husband, threw shades at the people who criticised Akeredolu for showering her with love and affection during his lifetime.

Recall that following Akeredolu's death, who died of prostate cancer in Germany at the age of 67, in December 2023, Aiyedatiwa his deputy, was sworn in as the Governor of Ondo State hours after his principal’s death was announced.