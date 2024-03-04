ADVERTISEMENT
Akeredolu’s widow slams her husband’s niece for supporting Aiyedatiwa

Bayo Wahab

Betty Akeredolu posted a picture of Akeredolu-Aruna on her Instagram page on Monday, March 4, 2024, calling her a ‘bloody serpent.’

The widow of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu. [Punch]
The former first lady posted a picture of Akeredolu-Aruna on her Instagram page on Monday, March 4, 2024, calling her a ‘bloody serpent.’

The social media post by the wife of the former governor suggested that Akeredolu-Aruna, who was deputy chief protocol to her late husband should not be seen supporting Aiyedatiwa ahead of the upcoming governorship election in the state.

“Behold the face of Aketi’s niece, Funke Akeredolu Aruna, the former deputy chief protocol to Aketi, shamelessly parades as ‘I am lucky’ Bloody serpent! Time will tell if she is truly lucky!”, she wrote.

This is coming 10 days after the ex-first lady, in her tributes to her late husband, threw shades at the people who criticised Akeredolu for showering her with love and affection during his lifetime.

Recall that following Akeredolu's death, who died of prostate cancer in Germany at the age of 67, in December 2023, Aiyedatiwa his deputy, was sworn in as the Governor of Ondo State hours after his principal’s death was announced.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed April 16, 2024, for the governorship primary, while the main election will be held later in the year.

