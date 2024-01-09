ADVERTISEMENT
Betta Edu and 6 other appointees suspended over financial fraud allegations

Bayo Wahab

Here are seven politicians who have been suspended over financial fraud in recent times.

Oftentimes, the suspension does them no good because in most cases, it forces them to disappear from the political scene and consequently renders them politically irrelevant.

Here are seven politicians and political appointees who have been suspended over financial fraud in recent times.

  • Betta Edu
Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]
Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust] Pulse Nigeria

Following the widespread criticism of the alleged ₦585 million palliative scandal involving her, President Bola Tinubu suspended the 37-year-old Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The suspension of the youngest minister in Tinubu’s cabinet was not surprising because many Nigerians asking for a proper investigation of the scandal had called for it.

While announcing her suspension, the president urged her to cooperate with the investigating authorities.

If after the investigation the pendulum swings against her, that might be the end of Edu in Tinubu’s cabinet.

  • Godwin Emefiele
Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [Guardian]
Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [Guardian] Pulse Nigeria

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria was the biggest political casualty of 2023.

Barely two weeks into his administration, President Tinubu suspended Emefiele over alleged procurement fraud and other criminal allegations.

He was subsequently detained by the Department of State Services before he was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

  • Abdulrasheed Bawa
Suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of EFCC. [EFCC]
Suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of EFCC. [EFCC] Pulse Nigeria

Days after Emefiele’s suspension, Tinubu’s axe fell on the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bawa was suspended on June 14, 2023, following “weighty allegations of abuse of office” levelled against him.

Before his suspension, the immediate-past governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, had accused Bawa of demanding $2 million as a bribe from him, but the EFCC boss denied the allegation.

  • Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal Pulse Nigeria

In April 2017, former president, Muhammadu Buhari, suspended his Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) over alleged ₦544m fraud.

Six months later, the president sacked Lawal after the investigating panel recommended that the SGF be prosecuted for allegedly awarding contracts through the Presidential Initiative on North-East to a company in which he had an interest.

  • Hadiza Bala Usman
Suspended Managing Director of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman.
Suspended Managing Director of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman. Pulse Nigeria

The former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) was asked to step aside in May 2021, following a lingering conflict between her and the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Before then, Amaechi had written a letter to the president accusing the NPA of not remitting an “Operating surplus of 165 billion to the consolidated revenue fund account from 2016 till date.”

He urged Buhari to approve an audit of the account and remittance of the NPA for the period.

According to reports, Amaechi did not immediately succeed in his move to get Usman suspended, but he eventually prevailed on Buhari after painting a picture of impropriety at the NPA.

ALSO READ: 10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele

  • Halima Shehu
Halima Shehu [Businessday]
Halima Shehu [Businessday] Pulse Nigeria

Three months after the confirmation of her appointment, President Tinubu suspended the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Program Agency over alleged financial misappropriation.

Shehu was said to have moved ₦17 billion from NSIPA accounts within a week from the agency's account.

She was thereafter arrested and detained amid the ongoing investigation into the ₦37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, under former minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

  • Ahmed Idris
Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation (Nairametrics)
Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation (Nairametrics) Pulse Nigeria

In 2022, the former Accountant-General was indefinitely suspended to allow for a proper and unhindered investigation into the serious financial allegations against him.

Subsequently, the EFCC arrested Idris in Kano over an alleged ₦80 billion fraud.

He was said to have laundered the funds through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

Bayo Wahab

