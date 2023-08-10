Best UTME candidate aces WASSCE in style with 8 A1

The 16-year-old student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, put her academic prowess on display once again, scoring A1 in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics, Economics, Civic Education, Computer Studies and Dyeing and Bleaching, and a B2 in Physics.

This comes barely two months after the Joint Matriculation and Admission Board (JAMB) declared the Anambra State-born girl wonder the best candidate in the 2023 UTME with a cumulative mark of 360.

A breakdown of her score showed that she got 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English to ace the exam in style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamsiyochukwu, who applied to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study Chemical Engineering, was widely celebrated for the feat and received several awards, including a scholarship from her state government.

Pulse reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Erisco Foods Limited, Chief Eric Umeofia, gave the candidate a cash prize of ₦2.5m, while her teachers, two fellow students and the school administrator also shared a total of ₦750,000 among themselves.