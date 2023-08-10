ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Best UTME candidate aces WASSCE in style with 8 A1

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kamsiyochukwu has once again demonstrated her academic brilliance after her spectacular UTME result.

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]
Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

Recommended articles

The 16-year-old student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, put her academic prowess on display once again, scoring A1 in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics, Economics, Civic Education, Computer Studies and Dyeing and Bleaching, and a B2 in Physics.

This comes barely two months after the Joint Matriculation and Admission Board (JAMB) declared the Anambra State-born girl wonder the best candidate in the 2023 UTME with a cumulative mark of 360.

A breakdown of her score showed that she got 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English to ace the exam in style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamsiyochukwu, who applied to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study Chemical Engineering, was widely celebrated for the feat and received several awards, including a scholarship from her state government.

Pulse reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Erisco Foods Limited, Chief Eric Umeofia, gave the candidate a cash prize of ₦2.5m, while her teachers, two fellow students and the school administrator also shared a total of ₦750,000 among themselves.

Best UTME candidate aces WASSCE in style with 8 A1. [Punch]
Best UTME candidate aces WASSCE in style with 8 A1. [Punch] Pulse Nigeria
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta

Best UTME candidate aces WASSCE in style with 8 A1

Best UTME candidate aces WASSCE in style with 8 A1

PDP chieftain accuses Tinubu of giving juicy appointments to Yoruba people

PDP chieftain accuses Tinubu of giving juicy appointments to Yoruba people

Body of apparent suicide victim retrieved from Lagos Lagoon

Body of apparent suicide victim retrieved from Lagos Lagoon

Tinubu calls for urgent action to restore democracy in Niger at ECOWAS summit

Tinubu calls for urgent action to restore democracy in Niger at ECOWAS summit

Presidential candidate shot dead, two weeks before elections in Ecuador

Presidential candidate shot dead, two weeks before elections in Ecuador

Niger assembly confirms 30 nominees as commissioners

Niger assembly confirms 30 nominees as commissioners

LCDA begins food bank initiative to cushion effect of subsidy removal

LCDA begins food bank initiative to cushion effect of subsidy removal

Human Rights Network receives 175 complaints of alleged rights abuse in Kano

Human Rights Network receives 175 complaints of alleged rights abuse in Kano

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria