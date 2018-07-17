Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Crisis: APC summons Ortom, Akume to Abuja

APC Internal Crisis Party summons Ortom, Akume to Abuja

The source further explained that the meeting followed an announcement  by the governor that he was pulling out of the party.

  • Published:
Gov Samuel Ortom play

Gov Samuel Ortom

(thenigerianvoice)

The Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawal Shu’aibu has  summoned to Abuja for an urgent meeting the two main actors in the tussle for leadership of the Benue chapter of the  All Progressives Congress ( APC ).

A competent source, who preferred not to be named, who made this known to newsmen in Abuja on Monday said the deputy party chieftain summoned Senator George Akume and Governor Samuel Ortom to an urgent meeting in Abuja.

The source further explained that the meeting followed an announcement  by the governor that he was pulling out of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two known gladiators in the APC in Benue, Gov. Ortom and Sen. George Akume have been at daggers-drawn over the control of the party in the state.

Gov. Ortom had on Monday in Makurdi  shortly after swearing in a new Special Adviser on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Jerome Shimbe, renounced his membership of APC.

According to the governor, he has ceased to be a member of the APC, following what he called “a red card” given to him.

He said the red card from APC would enable him to join any political party that has an ideology worthy of being adopted by his administration.

The governor stated that the strained relationship between him and the party, under which he contested the 2015 governorship election in 2015, had left him without a party.

However, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, had on Monday in Abuja, described the alleged exit of the governor from the party as a rumour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cattle Colonies Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in...bullet
2 In Taraba Angry youths injure police commissionerbullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

Samuel Ortom APC describes Benue Governor’s reported resignation as rumour
Dogara History will be harsh to us if killings continue - Speaker
Ortom Benue Governor dumps APC, searching for new party
Suswam Former Governor secures N500m bail in illegal arms possession suit
Ortom Governor dissolves cabinet
CUPP PDP alliance with 38 political parties explained
Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani group says there's an agenda to "exterminate" Fulani herders
Herders-Farmers Crisis Miyetti Allah groups outline steps to achieve peace in Nigeria
Fulani Herdsmen Miyetti Allah demands apology from Benue govt
Samuel Ortom APC chairman, Oshiomhole reacts to reports that Benue Gov has dumped party

Local

Nigeria believes in respect for human rights, Buhari tells ICC
Buhari Nigeria believes in the respect for human rights, President tells ICC
The Police spokesman faulted the Fayose's allegations on harassment of his person and other members of the PDP.
Fayose EFCC disowns tweet suggesting possible prosecution of Ekiti Governor
Southern and Middle Belt Forum stopped from flying to Benue
Restructuring Southern and Middle Belt Forum stopped from flying to summit
Netherlands Ambassador explains why President Buhari was invited to The Hague by ICC
Audu Ogbeh Minister tells Nigerians in Netherlands Buhari will end farmers-herders clashes