Benue senator promises to support music career of cycling Davido fan

Nurudeen Shotayo

The determined fan embarked on a cycling journey from Benue State to Lagos to meet his music idol, Davido.

L-R: Benue senator, Emmanuel Udende; cling Davido fan, Emmanuel Myam, aka Emmiwuks; and Davido.
L-R: Benue senator, Emmanuel Udende; cycling Davido fan, Emmanuel Myam, aka Emmiwuks; and Davido.

Emmiwuks, who hailed from the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, mounted his bicycle and pedalled towards Lagos with the hopes of meeting the international superstar whom he described as his music idol.

The cyclist had been documenting his journey on social media with the hope of getting Davido's attention. However, his hopes appeared dashed when the singer eventually reached out to him eight days into the journey.

Davido told Emmiwuks to turn around because he was not presently in the country, but the determined fan refused to let go and insisted on completing the journey.

"Am not going back Boss I must present my gift to you @davido Benin state heading to Ogun any moment from now..," he responded to the singer's tweet.

Davido caved in and asked for his account number, telling him to go back home and continue his journey after his return to Nigeria.

Reacting to the development on his Facebook account, Senator Udende commended Emmiwuks for his resilience and vowed to host him at his office in the National Assembly when lawmakers resume recess.

He said, “In the past few days, I have seen a lot of updates on social media platforms concerning the passion and desire of a young man who wishes to meet and present a gift to his music Idol and Afrobeat star, David Adeleke (Davido).

“I wish to applaud the resilience of Master Emmanuel Myam with the stage name Emmiwuks, who is my constituent from Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, for embarking on this journey from Benue to Lagos on a bicycle to meet Davido, the Afrobeat superstar.

“As it has been my policy to encourage young people to pursue their dreams, I wish to encourage Master Emmanuel in his chosen career which I have been told is music.

“I will also host him in my office at the National Assembly when he returns from Lagos and we are also back from recess so that we can look at the areas I can intervene to make him excel in his chosen career.

“Ensure you are a proud ambassador of Our constituency and Benue state at large when you meet the music icon.”

