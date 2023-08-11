Davido pledges to reward cyclist cycling from Benue state to meet him

The cyclist named Emmiwuks had been documenting his feat on his Twitter account in the hopes of getting the singer's attention. He eventually succeeded but his hopes were dashed after the singer told him to turn around because he was not around.

Emmiwuks, who had already spent eight days on his journey, refused to let up. He responded to his idol's tweet saying, "Am not going back Boss I must present my gift to you @davido Benin state heading to Ogun any moment from now.."

Davido caved in and asked for his account number, telling him to go back home and continue his journey after his return to Nigeria.

The determined cyclist announced his joruney in June 2023 on his page saying, "I WILL BE RIDING BICYCLE from Benue to Lagos Which is about 802.7km That is 13hours 3mins journey by car with aim of presenting gift with a word of congratulations TO davido #OBO #30BG For this his wonderful sweet album #timeless Am having Just a few weeks to go".

At the beginning of August, he began his journey on his trusty bicycle from Benue to Lagos. As each day went by he provided updates on his progress on his page, his coordinates backed up with pictures and videos.

