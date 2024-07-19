RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Benue ready to pay ₦70,000 minimum wage to workers - Gov Alia

Nurudeen Shotayo

Alia said efforts are underway to plug all the loopholes and ensure that money is made available to cater to the needs of Benue workers.

Alia made the declaration during a chat with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, on Friday, July 19, 2024.

He disclosed that his administration has successfully blocked all the leakages and that internally generated revenue has increased due to the measures implemented.

The Governor stressed that his administration is laser-focused and the measures being implemented will ensure that things function optimally.

“Though with harsh economy things have been stagnated but with all the plans and measures that are in place for things to function, things are moving, even our internally generated Revenue has increased.

“It’s now left for us to close all loopholes to see how much we can cash in to do other things even to pay salary," he said.

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]
Recall President Bola Tinubu struck an agreement with the leadership of organised labour on Thursday, July 18, 2024, over the new minimum wage for workers.

Labour dropped its 250 thousand naira demand and accepted the 70 thousand naira proposed by President Tinubu to break the logjam in negotiations.

Even though the governors had earlier expressed fears that they may not be able to meet up with an earlier proposal of 62 thousand naira, Alia said his administration can afford the new wage.

“We can pay (minimum wage) with our focus. With all our purpose and intent, what is agreed by the Federal Government, we the sub nationals should be able to queue in today.

“Without the workforce, any government will not have any centeredness of governance. So, we need to pay our civil servants with what is approved by the Federal Government and organised labour,” the Governor added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

