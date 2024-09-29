ADVERTISEMENT
Be patient with Tinubu’s govt - APC chieftain begs Nigerians amid hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyintiloye, who acknowledged that Nigerians were going through tough times, said the President was working hard to fix the economy.

Osun APC chieftain, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye [NAN]
Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), made the appeal while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, Osun.

He expressed confidence that the country would witness positive changes soon.

The APC chieftain said, “With a little patience, all the challenges Nigerians are facing will be a thing of the past.”

The APC chieftain noted that the current economic crisis in the country was not created by the present government but an inherited one.

He said although the economic policies of Tinubu’s administration might look tough, they were aimed at putting the country on the path of growth and prosperity.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, observed that Tinubu assumed office when the economy was nosediving which required systemic reforms and understanding of Nigerians.

He said while the President was gradually fixing the economy, he needed the patience, prayers and support of all Nigerians to get things done.

Oyintiloye noted that the economic policies of the Tinubu’s administration have started showing results, saying though they were minimal, but the future would be less challenging.

According to him, the President is championing policies aimed at revitalising other sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture, manufacturing and technology.

“Several initiatives are being implemented to improve the business environment, attract foreign direct investment, and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“With a little patience, things will be well again and Nigeria will rise again,” the APC chieftain said.

