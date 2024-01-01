ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

News Agency Of Nigeria

Idris described the agenda as a pathway to repositioning and transforming the country for the good of all.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.
Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Recommended articles

Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday. The governor’s aide reported his principal saying this in a New Year message to the people of Kebbi.

Gov Idris described the agenda as a pathway to repositioning and transforming the country for the good of all.

“I want to encourage Nigerians to be hopeful and remain prayerful for Mr President to actualise his Renewed Hope Agenda dream. This, I believe will change the country for the better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“May I appeal to all Nigerians to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) policies and programmes at all levels to enable those at the corridor of power deliver the more needed dividends of democracy to all,” he noted.

The governor assured the people of Kebbi that he would not rest on his oars until he brought the desired positive change to the entire state, hence the need for support from all manners of people.

He appealed to people to sustain the prevailing peace being experienced in the state, while encouraging them to support the security agencies with credible intelligence to enable them to discharge their duties diligently.

“As we transit from 2023 to 2024, may the new year bring us warmth, love and light to guide our path to positive destination,” the governor prayed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

I’ll justify the trust Nigerians place on me - President Tinubu

I’ll justify the trust Nigerians place on me - President Tinubu

North Central governors will intervene in Plateau crisis - Governor Sule

North Central governors will intervene in Plateau crisis - Governor Sule

We must unite to end drug abuse - Ex-President Buhari calls for combat of drug abuse in Katsina

We must unite to end drug abuse - Ex-President Buhari calls for combat of drug abuse in Katsina

No excuse for poor performance from appointees - Tinubu's 2024 new year broadcast

No excuse for poor performance from appointees - Tinubu's 2024 new year broadcast

2023 challenging, FG must address economic hardship in 2024 - Atiku

2023 challenging, FG must address economic hardship in 2024 - Atiku

Bandits kill father, son in fresh onslaught on Plateau community

Bandits kill father, son in fresh onslaught on Plateau community

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt [nairaland]

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]

Buhari's SGF Boss Mustapha refutes $6.3m CBN looting allegation

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo [Autojosh]

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo