Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday. The governor’s aide reported his principal saying this in a New Year message to the people of Kebbi.

Gov Idris described the agenda as a pathway to repositioning and transforming the country for the good of all.

“I want to encourage Nigerians to be hopeful and remain prayerful for Mr President to actualise his Renewed Hope Agenda dream. This, I believe will change the country for the better.

“May I appeal to all Nigerians to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) policies and programmes at all levels to enable those at the corridor of power deliver the more needed dividends of democracy to all,” he noted.

The governor assured the people of Kebbi that he would not rest on his oars until he brought the desired positive change to the entire state, hence the need for support from all manners of people.

He appealed to people to sustain the prevailing peace being experienced in the state, while encouraging them to support the security agencies with credible intelligence to enable them to discharge their duties diligently.