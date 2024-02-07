Bayero University Kano to install Emir of Ilorin as chancellor on March 2

The installation will be held on March 2, as part of activities of the 34th Convocation of the university. This is contained in a statement by the Emir’s spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez, Arowona on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Sulu-Gambari, also the Chairman, of Kwara Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba had served as the Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in Anambra. He was also the Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue, before his recent redeployment to BUK.

“According to the university’s invitation, its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas, disclosed that other events include; awards for degrees, higher degrees and prizes for the year 2020/2021.

“The convocation will begin on February 27, with awards of degree to graduands of the Faculty of Agriculture, Arts and Islamic Studies, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Education, Law and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“On February 28, graduates of Faculties Allied Health Sciences, Clinical Sciences and Computer, Dentistry and School of Continuing Education (SCE) will be awarded degrees.

“On February 29, graduands of Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Communication, Engineering, Life Sciences, Management Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences will be awarded their degrees,” the spokesman said.

Arowona said the convocation lecture will be held on March 1, to be delivered by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on “The Role of the Private Sector in Building a Sustainable Knowledge Economy in Nigeria”.