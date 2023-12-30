ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bayelsa govt summons parents of 4-year-old bride, 54-year-old groom

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the community source, the girl claimed that the man was her husband who died mysteriously in their previous life.

Group kicks against marriage of 4-year-old girl to 54-year-old man in Bayelsa [Sahara Reporter]
Group kicks against marriage of 4-year-old girl to 54-year-old man in Bayelsa [Sahara Reporter]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government’s intervention is coming on the heels of media reports of a December 26 marriage between the ‘bride’ and a 54 years old.

The Bayelsa Government’s reaction is contained in a statement provided to NAN in Yenagoa on Saturday.

The statement is jointly signed by Dr. Dise Ogbise-Goddy, Chairman, Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT) Bayelsa and Paniebi Jacob, Director, Child Development in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Social Development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government, which frowned at the development, also expressed concern over the “illegal marriage” based on tradition and customs, saying it was repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Women, Children Affairs and Social Development and GRIT have acknowledged the receipt of a formal complaint from a child rights advocacy group, DO Foundation, on the controversial marriage.

Jacob, Ogbise-Goddy and the state Human Rights Commission, said the traditional ruler of Akeddei community honoured the government’s invitation and promised to produce the child, her parents, the groom, the youth leader and the chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC).

The statement noted that the Bayelsa Government did not support child marriage under any guise.

“That is why the state government did not hesitate to assent to the passage of the Bayelsa State Child Rights Law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are taking steps to rescue the child from all the key actors in relation to this illegal ceremony that they tagged a ‘mere spiritual’ affair.

“The law is clear on issues of tradition and customs that are repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience and working with the Bayelsa State Police Command, we shall ensure incidents like this do not occur in the state again.

“On behalf of the governor of Bayelsa State, we express our gratitude to all the non-governmental organisations, including FIDA and DO Foundation, that have risen to the rescue of this innocent child.

“Bayelsa State is children-friendly and this case will be pursued to a logical conclusion.”

However, NAN learnt that the alleged marriage involving the man, simply identified as Elder Akpos, was at the instance of the girl’s parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a source, who pleaded anonymity for fear of penalty for desecrating traditions, the parents of the girl claim that the 54-year-old man was her husband in their previous life.

According to the community source, the girl claimed that the man was her husband who died mysteriously in their previous life.

The toddler has narrated that over the years, she has been moving from place to place, to be given birth to by different parents, searching for her former husband.

The source said: “The little bride said if she was not allowed to marry her husband, she would have no other business in Akeddei community, and that she was going to die peacefully and go her way.

“In order to avoid losing the girl to death, the people of Akeddei decided to organise a glamorous wedding ceremony to mark the union of the two previous life lovers.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt to deliver re-modeled Teslim Balogun Stadium, 4 others in 2024

Lagos govt to deliver re-modeled Teslim Balogun Stadium, 4 others in 2024

Gov Mutfwang went to brief Tinubu in Lagos, not to make merry - Media aide

Gov Mutfwang went to brief Tinubu in Lagos, not to make merry - Media aide

Group expresses concern over Rivers' presidential peace accord

Group expresses concern over Rivers' presidential peace accord

2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of pleasure seekers

2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of pleasure seekers

Bayelsa govt summons parents of 4-year-old bride, 54-year-old groom

Bayelsa govt summons parents of 4-year-old bride, 54-year-old groom

Lagosians give Tinubu cold shoulder as his convoy passes through market

Lagosians give Tinubu cold shoulder as his convoy passes through market

FG adds 20 new motor parks for 50% transport fares cut

FG adds 20 new motor parks for 50% transport fares cut

This is the time to bring your investments home, Otti tells Abia indigenes

This is the time to bring your investments home, Otti tells Abia indigenes

Igbos responsible for major investments in Nigeria - Speaker

Igbos responsible for major investments in Nigeria - Speaker

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming [Kosofe Post]

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Excited travellers heap praise on Tinubu over transport subsidy

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna [Facebook:NDLEA]]

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna