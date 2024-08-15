Bauchi Govt shuts down 39 private colleges for failing to obtain registration

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Lydia Tsammani stated this at a news conference in Bauchi on Thursday. Tsammani said the affected institutions did not get the approval of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), or put in place tangible infrastructure.

“A total of 39 colleges were found to be without anything. They are operating in primary schools and when the school closes, then the NCE programmes start with even primary and secondary school teachers as their teachers.

“They even borrowed teachers because they don’t have anything to make them stand as a college,” she said.

According to Tsammaani, the ministry issues a notice to unregistered colleges with approved structures, to complete their registration within six months or face sanction.

She said that 12 colleges operating with NCCE’s approval would be allowed to continue only after they engaged qualified staff and paid their registration fees to the ministry.

“They must ensure that they admit only qualified candidates because it was discovered that some of them are just interested in the school fees.