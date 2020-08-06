Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim, the Chairperson, Association of Divorcees in the state as the Special Assistant on Women Affairs (Unmarried).

Ibrahim’s appointment was made known in a letter dated Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

A copy of the appointment letter obtained by Sahara Reporters (Sahara Reporters)

The letter, which was obtained by Sahara Reporters reads in part, “I am pleased to convey the approval of his Excellency Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Governor of Bauchi State, for your appointment as Special Assistant, Women Affairs (Unmarried).

“The appointment is based on your knowledge, experience and personal qualities of hard work, honesty and absolute loyalty. I would expect you to utilise all these qualities in facing the challenges of your office to facilitate the attainment of our collective goal and the expectation of our electorate.

“The terms and conditions of your appointment as enunciated in the regular government policies as applicable.”

This is not the first time Nigerian governors would appoint special assistants on marital affairs.

Recall that in 2017, the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha appointed his sister, Mrs Ogechi Ololo, as Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment.