Badagry residents task Tinubu’s administration on security, electricity

They gave the advice in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Monday.

Mr Latif Rashidi, a Legal Practitioner said Nigerians needed good roads to enable them travel without hitches..

“The country has gotten to the stage where citizens should travel in comfort, not spending hours on the road for an hour’s journey,” he said.

He said the new administration should also focus on solid development of electricity to ensure 24 hours supply.

Rashidi added that this would allow businesses to develop.

” We need adequate security because without well planned security, no nation can also develop.

“Many children need free education. Any nation without education is as good as dead.

“Through education, our technology will be sound, there will be employment, private business entrepreneur will grow, citizens will be happy.

“Government should ensure cheap food supply. Any nation facing hunger is like a house help who is praying for freedom.

“Government needs to develop food preservation technology. With this, there will be food throughout the year.”

Rashidi also wanted government to reform prisons into national agricultural enterprises where prisoners should become automatic farmers.

“They will be adequately taken care of. Farming will become their primary trade after which they may be taught secondary trades. With this, there will be serious agricultural competition,” he said.

He advised the new administration to create jobs for the youths.

According to him, Nigerian youths are gradually loosing value and jettisoning our culture. Our dress culture is off, our social values gradually sinking.

Mr Abiodun Hundeyin, a retired Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration, said the new administration should open the borders to liberalise trade and should complete the Badagry-Seme Expressway.

He said appointments should be based on competence to help move the nation forward.

“The exchange rate is very high. Tinubu’s administration needs to work very fast on that to restore the power of the Naira,” he said.

Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, Chief Magistrate, Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, urged the new administration to focus on better, improved security, education and creation of employment.

Mr Emmanuel Essien, Director-General, Badagry, Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture also urged the new administration to open all land borders for free trade.

Essien said the new government should inaugurate the construction of the Badagry Deep Sea Ports.