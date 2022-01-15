RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Maryam Babangida died at the age of 61 in December 2009.

Former Nigerian military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida
Former Nigerian military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida

Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida has opened up on why he didn’t remarry since the death of his wife, Hajiya Maryam Babangida 12 years ago.

Recommended articles

Maryam Babangida, who was Nigeria’s first lady between 1985 and 1993 died at the age of 61 on December 27, 2009.

She died at the University of California’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Centre (JCCC) in Los Angeles, United States after battling ovarian cancer for years.

Since her death, the 80-year-old former head of state has not taken another wife.

Asked why he has not taken another wife since then, Babangida in an interview with Daily Trust said he decided to stay unmarried to honour his late wife.

He said, “The media still snoop around me, they should have known. I haven’t. It is a matter of choice; I decided to honour her by being not a bachelor but being unmarried.”

Babangida ruled Nigeria as a military leader for eight years.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Gov Uzodinma appoints Cubana Chief Priest as social media aide

Gov Uzodinma appoints Cubana Chief Priest as social media aide

2 YABATECH lecturers win N4.5m grant

2 YABATECH lecturers win N4.5m grant

We've resolved crisis in Abia - APC Reconciliation Committee

We've resolved crisis in Abia - APC Reconciliation Committee

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

President Muhammadu Buhari has received local and international flak for suspending Twitter in Nigeria for over seven months [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

NDLEA questions Obi Cubana over alleged link to drug dealers

Obi Cubana turns funeral into carnival in Oba, Anambra State

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]