Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Maryam Babangida, who was Nigeria’s first lady between 1985 and 1993 died at the age of 61 on December 27, 2009.

She died at the University of California’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Centre (JCCC) in Los Angeles, United States after battling ovarian cancer for years.

Since her death, the 80-year-old former head of state has not taken another wife.

Asked why he has not taken another wife since then, Babangida in an interview with Daily Trust said he decided to stay unmarried to honour his late wife.

He said, “The media still snoop around me, they should have known. I haven’t. It is a matter of choice; I decided to honour her by being not a bachelor but being unmarried.”