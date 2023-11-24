300-level student emerges Godfrey Okoye varsity 1-day VC for scoring 5.0 CGPA

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Rev. Fr. Christian Anieke, disclosed this on Friday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the winner of the one-day GOUNI VC will serve as the vice-chancellor for a full working day, addressing students, staff members and the University Senate.

The winner is also entitled to a full session scholarship, with an induction into the university’s Hall of Fame.

NAN also reports that the winner is selected after scoring the highest CGPA in the combined first and second-semester results.

Anieke said that Azubuike had a CGPA of 5.0 to clinch the position and would enjoy a year scholarship, adding that if she eventually emerged as the overall best-graduating student, she would receive the sum of one million naira.

The vice-chancellor also said Azubuike would be inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame.

He also seized the occasion to announce the appointment of the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof. Gozie Ogbodo, as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the institution.

He said Ogbodo would be in charge of administrative activities, while Prof. Marysylvìa Nwachukwu would be in charge of academic activities.

In his remarks, Mary’s father, Greg Azubuike, said that her daughter had been a brilliant child, taking the first position from her nursery school to the university.

Azubuike, who urged her daughter not to relent in her studies, thanked God and the university for giving her the opportunity to achieve her dream.

Reacting, the one-day vice-chancellor said that the position would give her the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the institution and the welfare of the students.

Speaking on behalf of the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, Prof. Sergius Ude, commended Azubuike for making the faculty proud.