Aviation unions task Tinubu to address agencies operating without valid CoS

They also appealed to the president to address the 40% deductions from the financial accruals of the aviation agencies as prescribed by the Finance Act 2022. The unions made the demand in a letter dated June 19 and addressed to the president.

The unions are: National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

Others are National Association of Aircraft Pilot and Engineers (NAAPE) and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

The unions noted that the appropriate authorities have refused to review the Conditions of Service despite agreement between management of aviation agencies and the unions.

They also pleaded that aviation agencies should be exempted from the 40% deduction from the financial accruals of the aviation agencies as prescribed by the Finance Act 2022. The unions added that the exemption would enable the agencies to be self sufficient and effect productivity.

“For several years, the management and unions have reviewed the CoS but the National Salaries, Incomes & Wages Commission (NSIWC), Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the Budget Office have continued to hold our members hostage by their dereliction of duty.

“It is because of the above that our unions passionately and humbly seek your golden intervention to call to order all the agencies involved that are using the instrumentality of government to wreak havoc and cause untold hardship on our members in the aviation industry.

“It is also important to note that all the aviation agencies are mere cost recovery organisations and absolutely non-profit. Therefore, deduction of a whole 40 per cent from their financial accruals is akin to removal of life support from the agencies.

“This plea is predicated on the need to avert imminent danger that will befall the aviation sector in the event that the aviation agencies become incapacitated and unable to render their safety related functions.

“On the basis of the forgoing, we humbly request to exempt aviation agencies from the deduction in order to preserve the vital safety functions of the same agencies,” the letter read.

The unions noted that urgent steps needed to be taken to avert strike actions.

“We feel restrained by the fact of the newness of your administration, and the likelihood of misinterpretation of any strike action against the government in our airports at this critical point in time.