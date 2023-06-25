ADVERTISEMENT
Average price of 5kg cooking gas drops to ₦4,360.69 in May – NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

Analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price of ₦4,712.85, followed by the North-West at ₦4,550.04.

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for May 2023 released in Abuja.

The report said the May 2023 price represented a 6.07 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in April 2023.

It said on a year-on-year basis, the increase was 11.20 per cent from ₦3,921.35 recorded in May 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Bayelsa recorded the highest average price of ₦5,016.67 for 5kg Cooking Gas, followed by Zamfara at ₦5,000.00, and Abuja at ₦4,900.00.

It said on the other hand, Ondo recorded the lowest price at ₦3,795.83, followed by Nasarawa and Edo at ₦3,800.00 and ₦3,837.14, respectively.

“The South-East recorded the lowest retail price at 4,078.50,” the NBS said.

The report said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas reduced by 7.61 per cent on a month-on-month basis from ₦10,323.33 in April 2023 to ₦9,537.89 in May 2023.

“On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 9.30 per cent from 8,726.30 recorded in May 2022 to 9,537.89 in May 2023.”

State profile analysis showed that Cross River recorded the highest average retail price of ₦11,083.33 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Jigawa at ₦10,975.00 and Akwa Ibom at ₦10,174.29.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price of 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Adamawa at ₦7,925.00, followed by Zamfara and Borno at ₦8,128.57 and ₦8,200.00, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas at ₦10,042.60, followed by the South-West at ₦9,616.89.

The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price with ₦8,908.30.

Similarly, the average retail price per litre of Kerosene rose to ₦1,206.05 paid in May 2023, on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 3.91 per cent, compared to ₦1,160.67 recorded in April 2023.

According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for May 2023, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 77.48 per cent from ₦679.54 in May 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that the highest average price per litre in May 2023 was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,788.88, followed by Abuja at ₦1,445.50 and Abia at ₦1,396.66.

“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Edo at 972.35, followed by Kebbi at 991.04 and Zamfara at 1,018.51.”

The NBS said the analysis further showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1,351.55, followed by the North-East at ₦1,326.45.

It said the North-West recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1,070.06.

The report said the average retail price per gallon of kerosene paid by consumers in May 2023 was ₦4,208.27, indicating a 0.99 per cent increase from ₦4,166.94 recorded in April 2023.

“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 78.44 per cent from N2,358.30 recorded in May 2022.”

