Average price of 5kg cooking gas drops to ₦4,360.69 in May – NBS
Analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price of ₦4,712.85, followed by the North-West at ₦4,550.04.
This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for May 2023 released in Abuja.
The report said the May 2023 price represented a 6.07 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in April 2023.
It said on a year-on-year basis, the increase was 11.20 per cent from ₦3,921.35 recorded in May 2022.
On state profile analysis, the report showed that Bayelsa recorded the highest average price of ₦5,016.67 for 5kg Cooking Gas, followed by Zamfara at ₦5,000.00, and Abuja at ₦4,900.00.
It said on the other hand, Ondo recorded the lowest price at ₦3,795.83, followed by Nasarawa and Edo at ₦3,800.00 and ₦3,837.14, respectively.
“The South-East recorded the lowest retail price at ₦4,078.50,” the NBS said.
The report said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas reduced by 7.61 per cent on a month-on-month basis from ₦10,323.33 in April 2023 to ₦9,537.89 in May 2023.
“On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 9.30 per cent from ₦8,726.30 recorded in May 2022 to ₦9,537.89 in May 2023.”
State profile analysis showed that Cross River recorded the highest average retail price of ₦11,083.33 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Jigawa at ₦10,975.00 and Akwa Ibom at ₦10,174.29.
On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price of 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Adamawa at ₦7,925.00, followed by Zamfara and Borno at ₦8,128.57 and ₦8,200.00, respectively.
Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas at ₦10,042.60, followed by the South-West at ₦9,616.89.
The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price with ₦8,908.30.
Similarly, the average retail price per litre of Kerosene rose to ₦1,206.05 paid in May 2023, on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 3.91 per cent, compared to ₦1,160.67 recorded in April 2023.
According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for May 2023, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 77.48 per cent from ₦679.54 in May 2022.
On state profile analysis, the report showed that the highest average price per litre in May 2023 was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,788.88, followed by Abuja at ₦1,445.50 and Abia at ₦1,396.66.
“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Edo at ₦972.35, followed by Kebbi at ₦991.04 and Zamfara at ₦1,018.51.”
The NBS said the analysis further showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1,351.55, followed by the North-East at ₦1,326.45.
It said the North-West recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1,070.06.
The report said the average retail price per gallon of kerosene paid by consumers in May 2023 was ₦4,208.27, indicating a 0.99 per cent increase from ₦4,166.94 recorded in April 2023.
“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 78.44 per cent from N2,358.30 recorded in May 2022.”
