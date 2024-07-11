ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Desist from attacking staff if not you'll pay for your sins in court - NAFDAC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director of the agency stated that some of the drug hawkers and touts attacked the enforcement team while on duty.

NAFDAC officials [X.com]
NAFDAC officials [X.com]

Recommended articles

Shaba Mohammed, Director of Investigation and Enforcement, NAFDAC gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mohammed also the Chairman of the Federal Task Force on Fake and Counterfeit Products, said some of the drug hawkers and touts who attacked the enforcement team of the agency in February have been arraigned in court.

He said some of those involved in the attack were facing trial before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of Federal High Court, Abuja, adding that the arraignment would serve as a deterrent to those with similar intentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those arraigned recently in the court are part of those who attacked NAFDAC officials while on enforcement duty some months ago.

“Arraigning them in court is to pay for their sins, this is also to advise the public to desist from attacking NAFDAC staff while on duty’’, he said.

“I will not say there are no counterfeit products in circulation. But such products are brought into the country by unscrupulous elements who do not mean well for the country’’, he said.

He said such criminals who bring in counterfeit drugs used hawkers to push them into circulation, adding that NAFDAC will not stop arresting hawkers until the whole system is sanitised.

The director said arresting the hawkers would help NAFDAC in tracking the sources of counterfeit products whether imported or produced locally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The public should support NAFDAC to sanitise the system. Anyone caught in such an act will be prosecuted thoroughly because that is obstruction of Federal Government team in performing its jobs.

“Sales of drugs in marketplaces, hawking or in moving vehicles is actually prohibited by NAFDAC law.

“This is regarded as a criminal act and that is why we are prosecuting those that have committed crime against NAFDAC act’’, he stated.

He said as the director of investigation and enforcement in NAFDAC, he would work closely with the Federal Task Force, which comprises of other related agencies to rid the country of counterfeit drugs and goods.

Mohammed listed some of the organisations in the about-to-be-inaugurated team as the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria, and Customs Service, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC).

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that one of the strategies the task force would be using to curb fake drugs out of the country is the manning of point of entry into the country to intercept all counterfeit products.

“We will also be using Post Marketing Surveillance, whose officials would function like undercover agents,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari's ex-minister's arraignment delayed due to illness, court adjourns case

Buhari's ex-minister's arraignment delayed due to illness, court adjourns case

GWR confirms Felicity Asantewaa as record holder for most cars washed

GWR confirms Felicity Asantewaa as record holder for most cars washed

LASTMA plans traffic management for Herbert Macaulay Way drainage work

LASTMA plans traffic management for Herbert Macaulay Way drainage work

Nigeria, US sign ₦115bn MoU to improve power sector

Nigeria, US sign ₦115bn MoU to improve power sector

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders FG to pay allocations directly to LGAs

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders FG to pay allocations directly to LGAs

Desist from attacking staff if not you'll pay for your sins in court - NAFDAC

Desist from attacking staff if not you'll pay for your sins in court - NAFDAC

'I am not fearing' - Phrank Shaibu schools minister after spoken English error

'I am not fearing' - Phrank Shaibu schools minister after spoken English error

It's the handwork of impostors - ESIRS alerts public to fake tax receipts

It's the handwork of impostors - ESIRS alerts public to fake tax receipts

Tinubu’s historic efforts to transform Kwara’s agricultural landscape - AbdulRazaq

Tinubu’s historic efforts to transform Kwara’s agricultural landscape - AbdulRazaq

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse