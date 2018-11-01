Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Atiku draws template for fuel price reduction — PDP

Atiku draws template for fuel price reduction — PDP

The party National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja revealed that the party had been in high level talks with top internatio

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fuel price can be as low as N87 if Atiku becomes president play Atiku draws template for fuel price reduction — PDP (TalkNow)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had worked out a pricing template that could immediately crash the pump price of fuel in the country.

The party National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja revealed that the party had been in high level talks with top international players in the oil and gas industry to achieve the target.

He said that the engagements had shown that the appropriate pump price of fuel in the Nigerian market should be within the borders of N87 to N90 per liter as against the N145 currently being charged.

According to Ologbondiyan, PDP completely rejects increase of the official prices of diesel and kerosene, saying such will bring more economic pressure on the nation.

ALSO READ: America has been begging Atiku with US visa’—Gbenga Daniel

He said that most businesses and homes across the country heavily depended on the products for sustenance.

Ologbondiyan said with the current price template of crude oil in the international market, the All Progressives Congress administration had no justification to keep the pump price of fuel at N145 per liter.

He alleged that for every N145 paid for a liter of fuel a hidden N58, which Nigerians have continued to pay since the fuel price was increased from N87 to presumably subsidized cost of N145, was being diverted.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians not to despair as Atiku had already worked out a blueprint that would ensure appropriate pricing template and free resources to guarantee availability of product on a national pricing regime.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 "I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria...bullet
2 How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeriabullet
3 How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by soldiers in Abujabullet

Related Articles

‘America has been begging Atiku with US visa’—Gbenga Daniel
Ex-presidential aspirant warns Nigerians against ‘recycling’ politicians in 2019
Arewa youths say North undecided on who to support between Buhari and Atiku
Shan George is supporting Atiku and doesn't care if you don't like her choice
Watch your utterances – Buhari tells politicians
2019 presidential campaign: PDP warns erring support groups
Atiku reacts to plan by FG to sell national assets
Oby Ezekwesili blasts Osinbajo for "lazy thinking"
"I came back to power in this 'agbada' to convince Nigerians to make sacrifices" - Buhari

Local

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the arrest of Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe as unfortunate.
IPOB: Ayugu urges court to hold Sen. Abaribe, Fani-Kayode culpable for Kanu’s escape
Peoples Democratic Party banner
PDP condemns invasion of its Ekiti secretariat by hoodlums
Police officers deployed to NHIS office over Yusuf's controversial reinstatement
NHIS Crisis: I didn’t sue the president, says Yusuf
Ajimobi says Nigerians are too forgetful of how bad things were before APC
We’ve expended over N200bn on infrastructure - Ajimobi
X
Advertisement