Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the latest Boko Haram attack on his home state, Adamawa.

Boko Haram terrorists invaded Garkida, a town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Using his Twitter account, Atiku decried the terrorists' attack on the state.

The 2019 Peoples Democratic Party candidate also condoled with the affected families in Garkida.

He tweeted: “The attack by Boko Haram against lives and properties of innocent Nigerians is unbecoming. My prayers are with the people of Garkida in my home state of Adamawa over the cowardly attack that happened over the weekend. May God give the affected families fortitude to bear the loss.”