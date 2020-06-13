Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has asked Governor Godwin Obaseki to join the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) following his disqualification from his party's primary election in Edo state.

On Friday, June 12, 2020, Obaseki was disqualified from participating in the June 22, primary election by the screening committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the ground that his credentials are defective.

The governor has, however, vowed he would not appeal the disqualification and also said he has no intention to join the main opposition party, but Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections wants him to join the party.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State. [NAN]

According to TheCable, Atiku contacted Obaseki on Friday after his disqualification.

A source close to Atiku told the online news platform that the ex-VP has discussed Obaseki’s likely defection to the opposition party with some PDP governors.

The source said, “The Waziri is wooing Obaseki on behalf of PDP. He spoke with him yesterday and encouraged him to join the PDP.

“He also spoke to some of the PDP governors and urged them to give him a soft landing and access to the party.”

With this development, Obaseki may be handed the party's ticket even though the PDP’s constitution states that any member seeking elective position under the party must have been registered for at least 18 months.

Although, the party’s constitution gives room for a waiver and if the PDP succeeds in wooing Obaseki, he might be the party’s candidate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.